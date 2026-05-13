Paul Scholes names Arsenal player who deserves Player of the year crown ahead of Rice

(Photo by Carl Recine, Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Paul Scholes has never been the type to say something just to please Manchester United fans, and his latest Premier League Player of the Year opinion proves that once again.



With the season reaching its final stretch, the debate around the league’s standout performer has become a big talking point, and Scholes has surprised plenty of people by backing Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães for the award.

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Players like Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice have been in the conversation mostly.

Some people have even mentioned Gunners goalkeeper David Raya as a strong contender by Scholes believes Gabriel deserves it ahead of other players.

Scholes praises Arsenal defender Gabriel

Scholes said he would “probably go with Gabriel,” arguing that the Brazilian has been Arsenal’s best player this season. He also admitted Declan Rice has been brilliant, but suggested Rice has not quite done enough to win the honour.

He said on The Good, The Bad & The Football Podcast: “I would probably go with Gabriel. I think he has been Arsenal’s best player.

“People say Declan Rice – Brilliant player, but I don’t think he has done enough to win the Player of the Year.

“I think probably Bruno has been the best player but I get Nicky’s point of being at the top of the league.”

It is definitely an interesting shout. Usually, these individual awards are dominated by attacking players, the ones scoring goals, creating chances, producing highlight moments and carrying the biggest media attention.

That is why names like Fernandes, Rice and Erling Haaland naturally come up before a centre-back like Gabriel.

But Scholes’ argument does make some sense from a different angle. Arsenal are fighting at the very top of the table, and Gabriel has been a massive part of their defensive strength.

Gabriel has been a huge asset for Arteta’s side

He has brought leadership, aggression, consistency and calmness to Mikel Arteta’s side. In a title race, those qualities matter just as much as goals and assists, even if they do not always get the same spotlight.

Scholes is right to give Gabriel more respect, because defenders are too often pushed aside in these conversations.

Gabriel has been one of Arsenal’s most important players and deserves to be mentioned seriously.

Scholes has definitely sparked debate with his surprise choice, and that is probably the point.

Gabriel has been outstanding and deserves more credit than he usually gets, especially in a league that often favours attackers.

The majority might still feel that Fernandes is the better player but Arsenal possibly winning the league might give edge to their players.

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