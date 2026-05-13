Young midfield sensation is high on Pep Guardiola's radar ahead of summer window

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Hertha BSC’s 16-year-old midfield sensation Kennet Eichhorn has captured the undivided attention of Europe’s elite.



While domestic giants like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are actively maneuvering to secure his signature, Manchester City have formulated a highly creative strategy to win the race.

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According to reports from Sky Sport Germany, manager Pep Guardiola intends to trigger the youngster’s release clause this summer and immediately send him on loan to Bayer Leverkusen, so that he can continue his development even after signing him.

Eichhorn’s meteoric rise over the past year has caught the attention of the biggest clubs in the world.

Eichhorn has made history this season

Standing at an imposing 1.86 meters, the defensive midfielder combines raw physical authority with technical composure.

He has continuously rewritten the history books since making his senior debut: after becoming the youngest player to ever appear in the 2. Bundesliga last August.

Just days ago, on May 10, he cemented his wonderkid status once more, scoring in a 2-1 victory over Greuther Fürth to officially become the youngest goalscorer in 2. Bundesliga history at 16 years and 287 days.

Tactically, Eichhorn is the ideal type of the modern deep-lying midfielder.

Displaying immense spatial awareness and a resistance to pressure that draws frequent comparisons to the likes of Sergio Busquets and Toni Kroos, he relies on crisp, line-breaking distribution and positional intelligence rather than unnecessary dribbling.

Man City are ready to make the bargain move

Contractually, interested suitors have been handed a rare golden opportunity. Although Eichhorn’s contract at Hertha runs until 2029, a highly accessible release clause becomes active at the end of the season.

Capped between €10 million and €12 million, depending on variables such as Hertha’s league status, the destination country, and the purchasing club’s European involvement, the fee represents an absolute bargain in the modern market.

Man City have the right environment for a young player and Guardiola has a habit of spotting talent before they eventually reach another level.

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