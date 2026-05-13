(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sky Sports journalist Nicolo Schira has reported that Tottenham are seriously weighing up a move for Borussia Dortmund’s star striker Serhou Guirassy.

However, any potential deal hinges on a critical condition: Spurs must secure their Premier League status.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Nicolo Schira on Tottenham’s Interest in Serhou Guirassy

According to Schira, the North London club have identified the Guinean international as a primary target to bolster their frontline.

Taking to X, the transfer insider revealed that Tottenham’s recruitment team is closely monitoring the 30-year-old’s situation at the Westfalenstadion.

The timing of the interest comes at a tumultuous period for Spurs. Currently embroiled in an uncharacteristic survival scrap, Tottenham sit in 17th place with just two matches remaining in the 2025–26 season.

With only a two-point cushion over 18th-placed West Ham, the club’s ability to attract elite talent like Guirassy depends entirely on avoiding the drop.

Schira notes that if Spurs stay in the Premier League, they are prepared to make a formal attempt to bring the forward to London.

He posted the following update: “Tottenham have shown interest in BVB’s striker Serhou Guirassy. If THFC stay in Premier League, Spurs will make an attempt to try to sign him.”

#Tottenham have shown interest in #BVB’s striker Serhou #Guirassy. If #THFC stay in Premier League, #Spurs will make an attempt to try to sign him. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 13, 2026

Guirassy’s incredible goal scoring stats

The interest in Guirassy is hardly surprising given his prolific form in Germany. Since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2024, the striker has established himself as one of Europe’s most clinical finishers.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

In the current 2025–26 campaign, Guirassy has been the focal point of Niko Kovac’s side, netting 16 goals in the Bundesliga and a total of 21 goals across all competitions.

Since joining the German club, he has scored 59 goals and assisted another 15 in 95 matches across all competitions.

Category Statistic Bundesliga Goals 16 Total Goals / Assists for Borussia Dortmund 59 / 15 Release Clause €50 Million Contract Expiry June 2028

Serhou Guirassy stats via transfermarkt

This spectacular form has seen him become a highly sought-after commodity, with Chelsea also keen on signing him as well as Arsenal and Man United.

Spurs seem to be ahead in the race, with reports stating that the North London club have already made contact with his agent.

While Dortmund are reportedly keen to keep their talisman, reports suggest a €50 million release clause could make a summer exit feasible.

For Tottenham, securing Guirassy would be a massive signing, provided they can navigate the final two hurdles of their Premier League season.