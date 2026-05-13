Cristian Romero reacts after Tottenham's defeat vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur have been mentioned as a potential destination (h/t SportWitness), and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

There have been reports that the Italian club’s CEO, Giovanni Carnevali, recently visited London, and rumours suggest he spoke with English clubs about a potential deal.

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Spurs could use Tarik Muharemovic

Tottenham need more quality in the defensive unit, and the Bosnian could be an interesting acquisition. He has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the quality to excel in the Premier League as well.

Tottenham have been quite vulnerable defensively, and need to tighten up at the back. The left-footed defender will help them improve defensively, and his ability on the ball will help them build from the back as well.

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Muharemovic could fancy a move

The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for the Bosnian defender. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. He is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge.



Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.



Furthermore, Tottenham could lose players like Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven at the end of the season. Both players have been linked with moves away from the club. They might need to invest in more than just one central defender this summer.



Muharemovic has also been linked with clubs like Manchester United. He could cost around €30 million this summer.