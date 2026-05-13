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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Coritiba winger Lucas Ronier during the summer transfer window, and they will face competition from Fulham.

According to SportWitness, the two clubs have been closely monitoring the 21-year-old attacker, and they could make a move in the summer.

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Spurs want Lucas Ronier

Tottenham need more quality in the wide areas, and the 21-year-old will add unpredictability, pace and flair to the team. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and open up deep defences for his side.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be tempting for the youngster. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him develop further. Tottenham have a talented team, and they will look to bounce back strongly after a disappointing campaign. They need to plug the gaps in the squad, and signing a quality winger would be ideal.

Meanwhile, Fulham are keeping tabs on the player as well, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him. They could use more depth in the attacking unit.

They have been overly dependent on Harry Wilson this season. They need more quality in the team if they want to climb further up the table.

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Where will Ronier end up?

It will be interesting to see whether Coritiba is willing to sanction Ronier’s departure. He is a talented young player with a bright future, and they will not want to lose him easily. Tottenham or Fulham might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Playing alongside quality players in the Premier League will help the youngster improve further, and Roberto De Zerbi could also groom him into an important player for the north London club.

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