When can Arsenal win the title? How Manchester City can take it to the final day

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’ll be plenty of anxious Gooners now wondering when Arsenal can win the Premier League title as they hold a narrow advantage with just two games left.

Their closest rivals Manchester City, however, have a game in hand, which means that five-point lead is not necessarily as comfortable as it looks.

At this point, sites like BetGoodwin football betting will have Arsenal as the clear favourites, but it’s not over yet, and this season has been full of twists and turns as both Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola’s sides have failed to take numerous opportunities to run away with it.

So, let’s take a look at the final few games and see where the title could be won and lost.

Key remaining fixtures in the title race

13th May – Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

18th May – Arsenal vs Burnley

19th May – Bournemouth vs Manchester City

24th May – Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Manchester City vs Aston Villa

To start with, the simplest outcome here is simply that Arsenal win their final two games against Burnley and Palace, in which case they will win the league regardless of what City do.

However, if Arsenal beat Burnley, then City need to beat both Palace and Bournemouth to take the title race to the final day.

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First up for Guardiola’s men is tonight’s game against Palace at the Etihad Stadium, and anything other than three points means Arsenal can celebrate wrapping up the title in front of their own fans with a victory over Burnley on Monday night.

Alternatively, if City win this evening and Arsenal beat Burnley, there’s still a chance for the title to be decided in that Bournemouth game, with a draw again enough in that game to mathematically confirm Arteta’s side as champions without them kicking a ball.

Could goal difference still decide the destination of the title?

It’s perhaps not that likely, but the title could still be decided on goal difference, or potentially even goals scored.

One imagines the most realistic way for this to happen would be if City win all of their last three games, and Arsenal win one game and draw the other against either Burnley or Palace.

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That would put both sides on 83 points, meaning the margin of those victories becomes crucial.

As things stand, Arsenal’s goal difference is 42, but City are close behind with a goal difference of 40.

So, let’s take a hypothetical scenario where Arsenal beat Burnley 2-0 but draw 0-0 with Palace on the final day, giving them 83 points and a goal difference of 42.

If City were to win all their remaining games 1-0 that would give them 83 points and a goal difference of 43, giving them the title by the narrowest of margins.

This just shows how much every kick will count in the next few games, as just one extra goal for Arsenal against Burnley in that scenario gives them the title even if they have one more slip-up on the final day.

Who do you think will win the title? Let us know in the comments!