Alex Scott celebrates with his Bournemouth teammates (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their interest in the potential transfer of Bournemouth midfielder and Manchester United target Alex Scott.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed a great deal in the Premier League this season, and it’s not too surprising to now see some speculation over his future.

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Chelsea are now described as stepping up their interest in Scott and viewing him as a ‘serious option’ in a report from TEAMtalk.

The report also mentions that Man Utd’s interim manager Michael Carrick is also a big admirer of Scott, with the Red Devils having monitored the England Under-21 international for some time now.

Alex Scott surely set for big transfer – will it be Chelsea or Manchester United?

Scott has been a key part of this impressive Bournemouth side that currently sit in 6th place in the Premier League table and who could even qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Cherries won’t want to lose the presence of Scott in midfield, with the young Englishman doing a great job of protecting their defence and keeping things ticking on the ball, though it’s also fair to say that they’ve coped well with high-profile departures in recent times.

Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez both left Bournemouth last summer, while Antoine Semenyo was another major sale this January, and yet Andoni Iraola’s side have continued to go from strength to strength.

According to TEAMtalk, Scott is valued at around £50m, so it could be that Bournemouth will once again make a profit on a player and reinvest it wisely.

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From there, it will be interesting to see if he ends up at United or Chelsea, who both have their positives and negatives.

Chelsea’s project is a little chaotic at the moment and they might not have European football next season, but Scott would probably get a decent amount of playing time as the Blues have put a lot of emphasis on recruiting and developing top young players.

United might be the better project right now, though, as they’ve made real progress since Carrick took over and are looking forward to being back in the Champions League next season.

How does Alex Scott compare with Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton?

Scott is one of a number of top young English midfielders coming through at the moment, so how does he compare to the likes of Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton, who will surely also be on the move this summer?

See below for a useful graphic which perhaps illustrates that Scott is a more defensive-minded player than the other two, who have a bit more to their game when it comes to going forward and playing box-to-box…

Scott looks like he’s a better ball carrier than the other two, but he would probably need to improve aspects of his passing game if he were to make the move to a club with title ambitions.

Which of these midfielders do you think is the best option on the market right now? Let us know in the comments!