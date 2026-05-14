Sources: "Made his mind up" - Exclusive update on Alisson's Liverpool future

Alisson Becker in action for Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arne Slot answered questions about the future of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker today, and I thought I’d share some information that’s been sent my way.

There have been reports about Alisson already agreeing terms with Juventus, but what’s really going on?

According to well-connected sources who’ve asked to remain anonymous to protect relationships, it’s a little more complicated than that, even if the interest from Juve is genuine.

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Multiple sources also confirmed to me that Alisson has responded positively to an approach from Juventus, though they stopped short of saying he’s already agreed terms on the move, so I can’t confirm that for now even if it’s possible that there’s some justification in interpreting the situation that way.

Liverpool could block Alisson transfer

One complication in all this is that Liverpool are expected to push for Alisson to stay, even if Slot wouldn’t give too much away when asked about the situation today.

“I am reading the same as you but I won’t talk about it here. You can ask as many times as you want in different ways, but our fans need to support Alisson if it’s his first game or his last game,” the Dutchman told his press conference, as quoted by Empire of the Kop.

?? Slot on Alisson's future: "I am reading the same as you but I won't talk about it here. You can ask as many times as you want in different ways, but our fans need to support Alisson if it's his first game or his last game." — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 14, 2026

Internally at LFC, the feeling is that Alisson is still the number one and they hope to persuade him to reject any other offers, though some sources indicate that the most likely outcome is still for the player himself to seek a new challenge.

“Juventus have a strong interest in Alisson and he’s responded positively to their interest, he’s been impressed by their project,” one source said. “For now it looks like Liverpool will try to keep him but it’s possible, or even likely that he’s already made his mind up to try something different.”

Another source added: “Alisson is very tempted by Juventus. There’s also background interest from Inter Milan, but it’s quite advanced with Juve now, I’d expect that to go through.”

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Alisson transfer details

My understanding is that Juventus are ready to offer Alisson a three-year contract worth around €15m a year, and the Brazilian has indicated he’d accept those terms.

Nothing has been fully agreed yet, however, especially as Liverpool and Juventus would still need to negotiate a transfer fee, with the 33-year-old still having one year left on his Reds contract.

Club-to-club talks could follow soon, and it will be interesting to see how things progress.

For now, I’m not aware of Liverpool looking at replacement signings in goal, either because they will simply promote Giorgi Mamardashvili to number one, or because they are ultimately not expecting Alisson to leave.