Arsenal and Chelsea eye defender move but Real Madrid control the complete situation

(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both keeping tabs on Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon, but this is not a straightforward Premier League transfer chase.



The 21-year-old Spanish defender has caught attention after a strong season in Italy, yet Real Madrid still have a major say in what happens next.

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Ramon left Real Madrid for Como in 2025 in a deal worth around €2.5 million, but Madrid protected themselves smartly.

They kept a 50% sell-on clause and also secured buy-back options, meaning they can potentially bring him back for a relatively low fee compared to what Premier League clubs may have to pay, according to a source on X.

Arsenal and Chelsea keep monitoring Ramon

Reports in Spain said the buy-back clause was structured across future windows, while newer reports claim the figure is around €8 million this summer.

The situation is pretty interesting. Arsenal and Chelsea are both monitoring Ramon, but Como are reportedly valuing him much higher than Real Madrid’s buy-back price.

Some reports suggest Como would want around €45 million to €50 million if they were to sell him to a club like Arsenal or Chelsea.

That is where the deal becomes complicated. If Arsenal or Chelsea move for Ramon, Real Madrid could step in first, activate their clause, and either keep him or decide his next step themselves.

They also have the 50% sell-on clause, so even if Como sell directly to the Premier League, Madrid would still benefit financially.

Real Madrid have power over defender’s future

In simple terms, Como have the player, Arsenal and Chelsea may have the interest, but Real Madrid still hold a lot of the power.

Ramon’s rise is not surprising when you look at the profile. He is tall, composed, young, and came through Real Madrid’s academy, which usually gives players a strong technical education. For a centre-back, that matters a lot now.

That explains why Arsenal would like him. Mikel Arteta values defenders who are comfortable on the ball and can fit into a controlled possession system. But Arsenal already have strong centre-back depth, so Ramon might not walk straight into the team.

Chelsea’s interest also makes sense. They have had defensive issues and could offer a clearer route to regular football. For a 21-year-old trying to develop, that might be important.

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