(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The controversy surrounding Arsenal’s dramatic 1-0 win over West Ham has taken another twist after a new viral angle sparked fresh debate over VAR and officiating consistency in the Premier League.

A post circulating widely on X has highlighted a moment involving Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães and West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals during the build-up to Callum Wilson’s disallowed stoppage-time equaliser.

The picture appears to show Gabriel pulling Pablo’s shirt during a crucial set-piece, an action that may have directly influenced the foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya that ultimately led to the goal being ruled out.

Did Gabriel foul Pablo before West Ham’s disallowed goal?

The still grab from the replays provides a compelling case against the Arsenal center-back.

In the picture, Gabriel’s hand is clearly visible gripping and extending the fabric of Pablo’s jersey.

By restricting Pablo’s jump, Gabriel forced the West Ham player into an unbalanced position.

Consequently, when Pablo finally attempted to compete for the ball, his momentum carried him into David Raya, resulting in a foul being called against the Hammers.

Wonder why Pablo couldn't get his arm higher?… Gabriel was yanking his shirt ? pic.twitter.com/JNrUz3bfdB — Hammers HQ ?? (@Hammers_HQ) May 12, 2026

This leads to the argument that the VAR should have also reviewed Gabriel’s actions during the incident.

This comes after previously released PGMOL audio revealed assistant VAR had encouraged referee Chris Kavanagh to review a potential foul involving Leandro Trossard on Pablo, only for the official to dismiss the incident.

West Ham may have been wronged by VAR

The frustration for West Ham stems from a perceived lack of consistency. While the foul on Raya was spotted instantly, the potential fouls by Trossard and Gabriel occurring inches away was ignored.

If VAR had intervened to highlight Gabriel’s interference, the goal may have been given.

The decision continues to carry major consequences at both ends of the Premier League table.

The disallowed goal means Arsenal maintain their two-goal advantage over Man City at the top of the table.

At the same time, it takes away a crucial point from West Ham’s fight for survival as they sit in 18th place, two points behind 17th-placed Tottenham.