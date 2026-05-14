The controversy surrounding Arsenal’s dramatic 1-0 win over West Ham has taken another twist after a new viral angle sparked fresh debate over VAR and officiating consistency in the Premier League.
A post circulating widely on X has highlighted a moment involving Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães and West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals during the build-up to Callum Wilson’s disallowed stoppage-time equaliser.
The picture appears to show Gabriel pulling Pablo’s shirt during a crucial set-piece, an action that may have directly influenced the foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya that ultimately led to the goal being ruled out.
Did Gabriel foul Pablo before West Ham’s disallowed goal?
The still grab from the replays provides a compelling case against the Arsenal center-back.
In the picture, Gabriel’s hand is clearly visible gripping and extending the fabric of Pablo’s jersey.
By restricting Pablo’s jump, Gabriel forced the West Ham player into an unbalanced position.
Consequently, when Pablo finally attempted to compete for the ball, his momentum carried him into David Raya, resulting in a foul being called against the Hammers.
Wonder why Pablo couldn't get his arm higher?… Gabriel was yanking his shirt ? pic.twitter.com/JNrUz3bfdB
— Hammers HQ ?? (@Hammers_HQ) May 12, 2026
This leads to the argument that the VAR should have also reviewed Gabriel’s actions during the incident.
This comes after previously released PGMOL audio revealed assistant VAR had encouraged referee Chris Kavanagh to review a potential foul involving Leandro Trossard on Pablo, only for the official to dismiss the incident.
West Ham may have been wronged by VAR
The frustration for West Ham stems from a perceived lack of consistency. While the foul on Raya was spotted instantly, the potential fouls by Trossard and Gabriel occurring inches away was ignored.
If VAR had intervened to highlight Gabriel’s interference, the goal may have been given.
The decision continues to carry major consequences at both ends of the Premier League table.
The disallowed goal means Arsenal maintain their two-goal advantage over Man City at the top of the table.
At the same time, it takes away a crucial point from West Ham’s fight for survival as they sit in 18th place, two points behind 17th-placed Tottenham.
I have all the original photos, and that photo was not there. In fact, Gabriel was facing the other way anyway!
So nice try with the AI photo shop photo manipulation software!
Nobody with a treble figure IQ is being wined up and fooled.
In any way, if it wasn’t photoshopped, then shirt pulling “did not effect the player” jumping up and still fouling the goal keeper without going for the ball.
Only the first foul counts on preventing the goal keeper from catching the ball in direct flight projectory by holding his arms down. End of. First foul only matters. According to the rule book.Correct decision.
Your argument that only the first foul matters would mean that several of the other fouls should have been called. Rice is pretty much riding Mavropanos. There are about 5 fouls happening before Raya’s arm gets tugged. If this is accurate then Gabriel pulled the jersey that caused the arm to pull Raya. His arm may have stayed about Raya rather than on him. They singled out the one incident and completely ignored the first foul rule.
‘wined up’? A bit like your good self I warrant, Dave?
Delusional Pathetic Gooner
CLICKBAIT
Analyse man city too
They grab last man
They use hands in their box
Doku kicking mc Allister isn’t analyzed yet shut up
Is any of this going to change the decision the game is over it ffs.