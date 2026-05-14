Chelsea are looking for a new manager (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has suggested that it would be the best choice for the Blues to hire Xabi Alonso as their replacement for Liam Rosenior.

Speaking to Ladbrokes at the launch of Ladisfaction, Di Matteo made it clear that he’s a big fan of Alonso, praising him for doing “wonderful things” during his time in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

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Di Matteo, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, also praised Alonso’s style of football and the useful experience he’d have gained from managing the big names and egos in the Real Madrid dressing room.

The former Chelsea boss is also a fan of ex-Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas, but seems to be leaning towards Alonso as his preferred choice.

Xabi Alonso over Cesc Fabregas for the Chelsea manager job?

Alonso did remarkable work during his time in charge of Leverkusen, winning them their first ever Bundesliga title, whilst also reaching the final of the Europa League.

The Spanish tactician was a little unlucky with the Real Madrid job this season, having won 24 out of 34 games in charge before being dismissed.

One imagines Alonso could surely get his coaching career back on track at Chelsea, and it seems Di Matteo is a big fan.

“In terms of managers, I actually think there are so many good names around,” Di Matteo said.

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“Cesc Fabregas is one of them, Xabi Alonso also did wonderful things in Germany… these are the kind of names I think Chelsea should be looking at.

“They are both progressive managers who like to play a certain style. Both have proven they’re capable – Alonso probably a little more than Fabregas, who is still early on in his managerial career.

“Alonso has certainly shown he can bring trophies, though, and now has the experience of a big dressing room, from his time with Real Madrid. So there are certainly managers out there who would be a good fit for our club.”

If Chelsea don’t move for Alonso then another top club surely will – do you see the Blues winning the race? Give us your thoughts in the comments!