Goncalo Ramos and Ousmane Dembele celebrate (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

It looks like Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let Goncalo Ramos go this summer, with Manchester United one of the clubs interested.

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The Portugal international has struggled to establish himself as a regular for PSG, so it makes sense that he could now be available on the market.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Ramos is attracting interest from Man Utd and Arsenal, while he could also be involved in PSG’s potential deal with Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez.

See below for details as the Ramos saga hots up ahead of the summer transfer window…

?? #PSG ??

PSG are now open to letting Gonçalo Ramos leave. ? Situation ? The request to leave is linked to the Julian Alvarez move; Ramos could be used in negotiations. ? Interest ? Many European clubs, including Arsenal and Man United, are in the running. pic.twitter.com/m4xD949NmB — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 14, 2026

Ramos could be a tempting option for Atletico to replace Alvarez up front, with the 24-year-old proving a pretty reliable goal-scorer with 45 goals in 129 games for PSG, following on from 41 goals in 106 appearances for Benfica.

While Alvarez is considered hot property at the moment, it’s also easy to imagine Ramos doing a perfectly good job for Diego Simeone’s side next season if he does end up joining.

Goncalo Ramos available for transfer – could he be a good option for Arsenal or Manchester United?

Ramos seemingly also has admirers in the Premier League, but it’s perhaps a bit harder to see him being a success in English football.

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The standards in the Premier League are exceptionally high these days, so it would probably be useful for clubs like United and Arsenal to get a look at how Ramos performs for a club at the level of Brentford, Fulham, or Everton before judging if he’s good enough to play for one of the big six.

United could probably do with more options up front after a mixed debut season from Benjamin Sesko, while Arsenal also have to look at that centre-forward spot after Viktor Gyokeres’ slightly hit-and-miss campaign.

Alvarez is probably more the kind of level Arsenal would want, but they could miss out if PSG are able to agree a swap deal with Atletico.