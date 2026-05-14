Journalist makes 'huge U-turn' claim involving Arne Slot and Liverpool hierarchy

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool has become a major talking point after a season that has fallen well below expectations.



After winning the Premier League last year, Liverpool’s drop-off has been sharp, and that has naturally led to questions about whether Fenway Sports Group could make a change in the dugout.

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However, the latest update suggests Liverpool are not planning to sack Slot this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, the club have no current plans to hold a formal summer review into his position, and Slot is still expected to be involved in Liverpool’s transfer and squad planning.

Liverpool have complete faith in manager Arne Slot

Jacobs added that it would take a major U-turn from FSG and the club’s leadership to suddenly decide at the end of the season that they now see things differently.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs said:

“The position, speaking to Liverpool sources, is clear and has been for quite some time, that Liverpool and FSG back Arne Slot and they’ve got a big summer ahead, and this idea that they’re going to have a review at the end of the season and may U-turn on that position is downplayed by sources.”

He then added: “Arne Slot is part of the summer planning, and it’ll be a huge U-turn, an unexpected situation, if FSG and Liverpool’s leadership team suddenly get to the summer and go, now the season’s ended, we’ve got a different perspective.”

That is a pretty clear message. Liverpool’s owners may not be happy with how the campaign has gone, but they are not treating Slot like a manager on the edge.

The feeling seems to be that he still has credit in the bank because of what he achieved last season.

Winning a league title is not something a club can just ignore, even when the following year becomes messy.

Reds have failed miserably this season

It is clear to see that the wheels have fallen off at Liverpool this season despite their heavy investment in new players.

The signings of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak were expected to elevate the team to a new level but it has completely back fired.

None of the signings have made the desired impact and the Reds are set to end the season without silverware.

It is a bold move from the club to keep the faith in Slot, considering there are options available who could come in to replace him. Xabi Alonso has been recently linked with the Liverpool job.

Many Liverpool fans would clearly love Alonso one day, and if the club ignore that possibility while Slot continues to struggle, the pressure will only grow.

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