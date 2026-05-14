Arne Slot looks on during Liverpool vs Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made it clear that midfielder Harvey Elliott will be returning to Anfield this summer, though after that it’s less certain what lies in store for him.

Elliott has been out on loan at Aston Villa this season, but has played only four times for Unai Emery’s side in the Premier League, and just nine times in all competitions.

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Overall, it’s hard to imagine the 23-year-old’s loan spell at Villa Park could’ve gone much worse, and that could make it tricky for Liverpool to offload him this summer.

Speaking at his press conference today, Slot couldn’t provide much of a long-term outlook on Elliott, simply confirming that the England Under-21 international would be returning to the club this summer…

?? Slot on Harvey Elliott's future: "He is contracted to us, so he will be with us at the start of next season." #LFC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 14, 2026

“He is contracted to us, so he will be with us at the start of next season,” Slot told reporters, as quoted by Empire of the Kop.

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Can Harvey Elliott turn his career around?

Even if Slot currently expects Elliott back at Liverpool this summer, it’s hard to imagine it will be for very long.

Elliott had already fallen out of favour at LFC prior to his loan move, and his total lack of impact at Villa surely means the writing is on the wall for him.

It’s going to be a challenge from here for Elliott to rebuild his career, with the former Fulham wonderkid really struggling to live up to the potential he showed early on when he first broke through.

There’ll probably be some clubs out there who’d be open to giving Elliott a chance, but for now it could be a challenge for Liverpool to find buyers.

More likely would be another loan spell, so the Reds will have to hope that can transpire and end up being a better opportunity to put him in the shop window for future transfer windows.