Man City make crucial decision on the future of Spanish midfielder Rodri

(Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Rodri looks increasingly likely to stay at Manchester City, despite recent links with a possible move to Real Madrid.



According to Matteo Moretto, the Spanish midfielder is now close to renewing his contract with City, and a final decision on his future is expected soon.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

City are also said to be pushing to speed up the process, which suggests they do not want this situation dragging into the summer.

Rodri’s current contract runs until 2027, so City are not in immediate danger of losing him for free.

But when a player of his level has only one year left after this season, the pressure naturally builds.

That is especially true when Real Madrid are watching from the background.

Man City are set to keep Rodri at the club

For Man City, keeping Rodri is almost as important as signing a new superstar.

He is not just another midfielder in Pep Guardiola’s squad. He is the player who gives City control, balance and calmness in the biggest games. When he is missing, City often look more open, less secure and easier to attack.

That has been a theme this season as well. Rodri has had injury problems and has only made 20 Premier League appearances in the campaign.

His fitness issues have included a recent groin problem, which made him doubtful for key matches during City’s title run-in.

Even with those concerns, City clearly know his importance. You do not replace Rodri easily.

There are plenty of good defensive midfielders in Europe, but very few can do what he does, protect the back line, dictate tempo, pass through pressure and still pop up with big moments when needed.

Real Madrid are losing the race to sign Rodri

Real Madrid’s interest is also easy to understand. Their midfield has been evolving, and a player like Rodri would fit perfectly as a leader in the centre of the pitch.

He is Spanish, experienced, technically excellent and already proven at the highest level. But the latest reports suggest Madrid have not made any official move, and that hesitation may cost them.

Rodri staying at Man City makes the most sense for everyone, at least for now.

Real Madrid would obviously be tempting, especially for a Spanish player who has already won almost everything in England. But City still feel like the club where he is most important.

If City secure Rodri on a new deal, they control the future of their midfield. If they let him enter the final year of his contract without clarity, Real Madrid control the conversation.

The Spanish giants may admire him, but admiration is not enough if City move quickly and get the paperwork done.

Report: Euro giants ready to make offer for experienced Man City player