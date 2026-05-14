Man United expected to make an offer for Portuguese star with explosive pace

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Rafael Leão could be one of the biggest names to watch this summer, with the AC Milan winger reportedly dreaming of a move to the Premier League.



Manchester United have been mentioned as one of the clubs who could make an offer, while Chelsea have also been linked with the Portuguese forward, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The situation around Leão has become a lot more interesting because his relationship with AC Milan no longer looks as strong as it once did.

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Leão is still under contract at Milan until 2028 and technically has a massive €175 million release clause, but that figure does not really reflect the current market reality.

AC Milan could be open to the sale of Leão

Recent reports in Italy suggest Milan would be willing to listen to offers far below that number, with some claims putting the possible asking price around €50 million to €60 million.

On paper, it is easy to see why Man United would be interested. Leão has the kind of profile United fans love: quick, direct, skilful, unpredictable and capable of producing moments that change games.

When he is confident, he looks like one of the most dangerous wide forwards in Europe.

He can glide past defenders, carry the ball over long distances and create panic in the final third.

But this is not a simple “sign him and everything is fixed” situation. Leão’s talent is obvious, but so are the questions. His form has been inconsistent, and the mood around him at Milan has shifted badly over the last year.

Football Italia reported in April that he was booed by his own supporters during a 3-0 home defeat to Udinese, while also noting that he had not scored since March 1 at that point.

That matters because Man United are not exactly a calm club to rebuild confidence at.

Old Trafford can lift players, but it can also expose them. If Leão arrives and starts slowly, the pressure would be enormous straight away.

Should Man United target a move for the Portuguese star?

United have already had enough expensive attackers who looked exciting on paper but struggled to deliver consistently.

Still, there is a different way to look at this. Maybe Leão needs a change of scenery more than anything.

Man United should be interested, but they should be very careful. Leão is not the sort of player you sign just because he is available at a lower price than before.

He needs a clear role, a manager who understands him and a team structure that does not leave him isolated.

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