Harry Maguire and Michael Carrick (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana could reportedly see his wages go up this summer due to the club’s qualification for the Champions League.

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The Cameroon international has been out on loan at Trabzonspor this season and surely has no long-term future at Old Trafford after his poor form there.

Still, it might also prove tricky to offload him this summer due to his high wages, according to a report from ESPN.

Unsurprisingly, it seems that Onana is not in the Red Devils’ plans, according to ESPN, but that doesn’t mean that they’ll necessarily be able to get rid of him as quickly as they would have liked.

Andre Onana one of the worst Manchester United signings of recent times

Onana may have bounced back reasonably well during his stint on loan in Turkey this term, but he’s undoubtedly proven a dire signing for United.

The post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has been littered with expensive flops like this, but Onana is certainly up there alongside the likes of Angel Di Maria, Jadon Sancho, and Antony as the worst of the bunch.

The 30-year-old will be remembered for some awful individual errors that led to goals, and the fact that he’s now eating into their wage bill and proving hard to shift just shows how much these deals can continue to cost a club even when the player is no longer part of the team.

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Senne Lammens has proven a significant upgrade since joining United last summer and quickly becoming the new number one.

United will be pleased to have that position sorted on the pitch, but away from it the Onana saga continues to haunt them.