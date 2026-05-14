Michael Carrick and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look increasingly likely to hire Michael Carrick as manager permanently after his impressive spell as interim manager.

The former Man Utd midfielder, who has looked like the popular choice for fans for some time now due to his strong start and obvious connection to the club from his playing days, seems to have earned the job at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist explained that Carrick’s chances have been “increasing and increasing” for some time now with every passing game.

Carrick’s record in this spell reads as 10 wins, three draws, and two defeats from 15 games in charge, with United now in third place in the Premier League and looking forward to Champions League football next season.

Fabrizio Romano on Michael Carrick

As we previously reported, Andoni Iraola had also been in the frame for the United job, but Carrick is now the clear frontrunner.

The 44-year-old could now be set to finalise things soon, with Romano reporting on all-round positive feelings between all parties.

“For months, basically since mid-February … I always told you the chances of Michael Carrick are increasing and increasing and increasing after every win, after every performance,” Romano said.

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“But let me say it’s not just about this. It’s also about the feeling he has with the top players in the dressing room, with the management, with the fans of course, who love him.

“So the feeling has always been very positive and now I can confirm on the same direction that Michael Carrick is expected to continue as Manchester United permanent manager from next season.

“This is the feeling, waiting for the formal process, because at the end of the day it’s always Sir Him Ratcliffe, the co-owner of Manchester United who has to say ‘okay it’s all approved, we move forward and we proceed’. But internally – management, players, directors, everyone at the club made a very clear decision – Carrick has to stay as Manchester United permanent manager.”

Is Michael Carrick the right choice for Manchester United?

United have not had a lot of luck with their managerial appointments since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, with a variety of different coaches bringing different playing styles, philosophies, and levels of experience all failing.

In some ways, the relatively inexperienced Carrick looks like a bit of a gamble, but it’s also clear that any manager would be a gamble.

For now, United can at least see what Carrick is capable of, and if the feeling between him and everyone else at Old Trafford is proving so positive, then that’s a good position to start from.