Man United keeping close tabs on the flying full-back wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson ahead of the summer window, according to TEAMtalk.



Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool are also monitoring the Bundesliga full-back.

United have sent scouts to watch Dortmund several times this season, with Svensson among the players being monitored.

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The report also claims Jobe Bellingham, Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi are on United’s radar, so this looks like part of a wider scouting mission rather than just one isolated interest.

Svensson has had a proper breakout year in Germany. Dortmund initially brought him in from FC Nordsjælland on loan in early 2025 before making the deal permanent.

Borussia Dortmund have been impressed with Svensson

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl praised his intensity, flexibility and professionalism at the time, which already tells you why clubs in England might be paying attention.

His 2025/26 league numbers are solid too: 32 Bundesliga appearances, two goals, two assists, 191 tackles won, 560 sprints and 2,584 intensive runs.

That is probably why Man United like him. He is naturally a left-back, but the original report says he can play on both sides of defense and even step into midfield.

In modern football, that type of flexibility is gold. Managers love players who can solve two or three problems at once, especially when fixture congestion becomes brutal.

United’s left-back situation is also a big part of this story. Luke Shaw has quality, but his injury record has been a constant issue over the years.

The report says Shaw has stayed fit this season and started every Premier League game, but with European football returning to Old Trafford, United want more cover and competition.

The fee being mentioned is around £35 million. That is not cheap, but for a 24-year-old Dortmund player under contract until 2029, it is not outrageous either.

Man United need a versatile presence at the back

Svensson would be a very sensible signing for Man United, maybe not the flashiest, but potentially one of the most useful.

United have made too many signings in recent years based on name value or panic. This feels more like the type of move a serious recruitment department should be considering.

The different angle here is that United do not only need stars. They need reliable, tactically flexible players who can stay fit, press hard, cover ground and make the squad function better. Svensson looks like that kind of player.

Would he instantly transform United? Probably not. But he could make them more balanced. A player who can play left-back, cover elsewhere and handle a high-intensity league would be valuable across a long season.

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