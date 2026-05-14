Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade is reportedly unhappy with life at St James’ Park and is attracting transfer interest from Atletico Madrid.

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The Germany international initially started brightly for Newcastle after joining from Stuttgart last summer, having also been highly regarded during his time in the Bundesliga.

Woltemade has ten goals and three assists in total for the Magpies, but just one of those goals has come in 2026 as his form has completely deserted him in the second half of the season.

According to Bild, Woltemade is unhappy at Newcastle and Atletico are one of the main clubs looking at his situation and considering offering him a career lifeline.

Nick Woltemade surely set for transfer out of Newcastle

For one reason or another, it’s just not happened for Woltemade at Newcastle and it now seems very hard to imagine him staying at the club this summer.

Discussing Woltemade’s future recently, Christian Falk wrote in his CF Bayern Insider column that the player might be willing to stay, but it’s more from Newcastle’s end that the pair seem set to go their separate ways.

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In another column, Falk also mentioned long-term interest from Bayern Munich, so perhaps they’ll be alongside Atletico as suitors for the 24-year-old if he does end up leaving.

Newcastle to try again for new striker?

If Woltemade leaves, NUFC could really do with trying again to fix their striker issues, with Yoane Wissa also proving poor since joining last summer.

It was never going to be easy for Eddie Howe and co. to replace the departing Alexander Isak, and, in fairness, in Woltemade it looked for a while like they’d actually done a decent job.

It now seems impossible to ignore, however, that they need to rip this all up and start again with some better striker recruitment this year.