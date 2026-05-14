Man United have clear plans to target player who has a history with Michael Carrick

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly making Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers one of their top targets for the summer, and possibly even their number one attacking priority.



According to GiveMeSport, United have identified Rogers as a key target, especially with the club looking to strengthen their forward options ahead of next season.

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Rogers is no longer just a promising young player having a nice season. He is now a proper Premier League name.

He is 23, under contract at Aston Villa until 2031, and his value has risen sharply after a strong couple of years at Villa Park.

Transfermarkt also lists his Villa contract as running until June 2031, which is a major reason why this deal would be expensive.

Man United need a player like Morgan Rogers

Man United’s interest makes sense when you look at the profile.

Rogers is powerful, direct, technically sharp and comfortable playing in different attacking roles.

He can operate as a No.10, drift wide, carry the ball through midfield and attack defenders one-on-one. That kind of versatility is exactly what modern top clubs want.

For Man United, the appeal is obvious. They have needed more dynamism in attack for a while.

Too often, United have looked dependent on individual moments rather than a fluid attacking system.

Rogers would bring ball-carrying, physicality and unpredictability, three things that can instantly change the mood of a team.

Carrick connection could help complete the move

There is also the Michael Carrick angle. Recent reporting has suggested Carrick is in a strong position to get the Man United job permanently, with formal talks expected before the end of the season.

If that happens, Rogers could become even more interesting because Carrick worked with him at Middlesbrough before his move to Aston Villa.

Carrick would know Rogers’ character, habits and strengths better than most. If he believes Rogers can handle Old Trafford, that could carry serious weight inside United’s recruitment discussions.

Rogers would be a very exciting signing for United, but only at the right price. He feels like the type of player the club should be targeting: young, Premier League-proven, physically strong and still with room to grow.

United have to be careful. If Villa demand something close to £80 million or more, then the deal becomes risky. Rogers is talented, but he is not yet the finished product.

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