Oliver Glasner and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has strongly hinted at heavily rotating his side for the final Premier League game of the season against Arsenal.

It looks like the Eagles could play a decisive role in this season’s title race, as they lost to Manchester City last night to give Pep Guardiola’s side an important three points to keep their hopes alive.

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However, Palace also host league leaders Arsenal on the final day at Selhurst Park, and it sounds like Glasner feels tempted to rest players for his team’s upcoming Europa Conference League final clash.

See below as the Palace boss gave this response to City themselves making a lot of changes to their line up last night to prepare for the FA Cup final they have coming up against Chelsea this weekend…

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner hints at rotation for Arsenal game: "Manchester City have a huge final in three days, so maybe it is the legitimation to make a huge rotation against Arsenal [before the Conference League final]." pic.twitter.com/58aHq6sjpJ — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley) May 14, 2026

“Manchester City have a huge final in three days, so maybe it is the legitimation to make a huge rotation against Arsenal [before the Conference League final],” Glasner said, as quoted by journalist Chris Wheatley.

It might be reading too much into it, but this certainly sounds quite clearly like the Austrian tactician now feels validated in his desire not to risk picking up injuries to key players against Arsenal after seeing City clearly adopting the same approach against them.

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Arsenal vs Man City title race going down to the wire

It increasingly looks like this season’s Premier League title race will go down to the last day of the season.

See below for both team’s final two matches, with Arsenal two points ahead of City as things stand…

Arsenal Manchester City Burnley (H) Bournemouth (A) Crystal Palace (A) Aston Villa (H)

Arsenal will no doubt be big favourites to beat Burnley on Monday night, and if they do then there’s always a chance that City could drop points away to Bournemouth and gift the title to the Gunners in that game.

City’s trip to Bournemouth will come just a few days after the FA Cup final, but it’s also worth noting that Pep Guardiola’s side are in superb form right now, so it’s hard to see them dropping points anywhere.

Still, if Arsenal get two wins from those final two games, against an already-relegated Burnley and a Palace second string XI, then City’s results won’t matter and the title will be heading to the Emirates Stadium.