Ben Jacobs confirms Pep Guardiola could leave and responds to leaked Man City farewell video

Pep Guardiola and leaked video (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could reportedly step down as the club’s manager this summer, even though he has a year left on his contract.

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That’s according to Ben Jacobs, who has posted an update about Guardiola’s situation in response to a leaked video showing what appears to be the filming of a farewell social media post for Bernardo Silva.

See below as Jacobs clears up the context behind the clip, whilst adding that even if this is not expected to be related to Guardiola, there is still a chance that he’s coming towards the end of his time at the Etihad Stadium…

Regarding Pep Guardiola. There remains a possibility he departs this summer even though Manchester City point to his contract expiring in summer 2027. However, the leaked video is Silva related. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 14, 2026

“Regarding Pep Guardiola. There remains a possibility he departs this summer even though Manchester City point to his contract expiring in summer 2027. However, the leaked video is (Bernardo) Silva related,” Jacobs posted on X.

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City fans will surely be hoping there’s still a chance that Guardiola will stay, but it seems we’ll have to wait a little longer before an official confirmation.

A summer of goodbyes at Manchester City?

This could be an emotional summer for MCFC as club legends such as Bernardo Silva and John Stones will be leaving, and could perhaps be followed out by long-serving manager Guardiola.

The Spanish tactician, more than even some of the club’s all-time great players of recent times, looks like he’ll be close to impossible to replace.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been strongly linked with the City job by talkSPORT and others, so he looks like a candidate to watch after doing an impressive job at Stamford Bridge and having previously worked on Guardiola’s staff at City.