PSG hold talks to sign key member of Newcastle United starting line up

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon’s future at Newcastle United is starting to look like one of the more interesting transfer stories of the summer.



The England winger has already been strongly linked with Bayern Munich, but PSG have now reportedly entered the picture as well.

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According to TEAMtalk, PSG have held talks over a move for Gordon at a time when Bayern are also pushing hard for him.

The French champions are said to admire the Newcastle forward, but Bayern appear to be further along, with reports claiming they have already reached broad personal terms with the player.

Newcastle United have set a high price on Gordon

The key issue is not whether Gordon has interest from top clubs. He clearly does. The real question is whether anyone is willing to meet Newcastle’s valuation.

Several reports claim Newcastle want around £75 million or more, while Bayern are hoping to negotiate that figure down.

That is a strong position for Newcastle to take, and it makes sense. Gordon is 25, Premier League-proven, English, quick, aggressive, and coming off a productive season.

From Bayern’s perspective, Gordon is an interesting fit. They need wide players who can bring intensity, directness and end product.

He is not just a touchline winger either. He can attack inside, press hard, run beyond defenders and play with that kind of Premier League edge that many European clubs now value.

PSG’s interest is also understandable. They have spent the last couple of years trying to reshape their attack with younger, more energetic players instead of just collecting superstar names.

Magpies have a difficult decision to make this summer

Gordon fits that newer profile better than people may think. He is intense, hard-working and not afraid of responsibility.

But Newcastle are in a slightly awkward spot. On one hand, selling Gordon for a huge fee could help them financially and give them room to reshape the squad.

On the other hand, losing him would be a major sporting blow. He has become one of their most dangerous players, and replacing that combination of pace, work rate and Premier League experience would not be easy.

Newcastle’s stance is correct. Gordon is exactly the type of player top clubs pay big fees for, so there is no reason to accept a discount.

If Bayern or PSG want him badly enough, they should pay like it. Otherwise, Newcastle are better off keeping him and building around him.

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