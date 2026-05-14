Man City star Bernardo Silva is expected to receive an offer from Euro giants

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly ready to make a serious move for Bernardo Silva, with the Manchester City midfielder expected to leave the Etihad as a free agent this summer.



According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, the Italian giants are preparing a contract offer until 2028, with an option to extend it until 2029.

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The proposed package is said to be worth around €8 million per year, made up of €6 million in fixed salary and €2 million in bonuses.

The situation around Bernardo looks pretty clear: his time at Man City is coming to an end.

Bernardo Silva is set to leave Man City

City assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed in April that Bernardo is set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the 2025/26 season.

This would be a massive signing for Juventus, especially because there would be no transfer fee involved. Bernardo may be 31 now, but he is still the type of player who can instantly raise the technical level of a team.

He has spent nearly a decade at Man City, winning Premier League titles, the Champions League and several domestic trophies. More importantly, he has done it while being one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players.

That says a lot. Guardiola does not keep players around for sentimental reasons. Bernardo has lasted so long at City because he is ridiculously intelligent on the pitch.

He can play as a winger, attacking midfielder, central midfielder, and even help in deeper build-up phases when needed. He is not the flashiest superstar, but he is one of those players who makes a team function better.

For Juventus, that could be exactly what they need. Over the last few years, Juve have often looked like a club trying to rebuild their identity.

They have had good players, but not always enough control, personality or creativity in midfield. Bernardo would not just bring quality, he would bring know-how.

Juventus prepare deal to sign Bernardo

He understands how to manage games, how to press, how to keep possession and how to make smart decisions under pressure.

The contract length is also interesting. A deal until 2028, with an option for 2029, would potentially keep Bernardo in Turin until he is 34.

That is not exactly a short-term punt. It shows Juventus would be signing him not just as a squad name, but as someone they believe can be a major part of their project.

This could be a very clever move from Juventus but only if they use him properly.

Bernardo is not the kind of player you sign and then expect him to carry the whole attack by himself. He is at his best when he is surrounded by structure, movement and technically sharp teammates.

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