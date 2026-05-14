Thomas Frank has a new job three months after Tottenham departure

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank has reportedly found his next role just a few months after being dismissed by Tottenham Hotspur, but it will not be back in the dugout just yet.



Instead, the former Spurs and Brentford boss is set to join BBC Sport as a pundit for the 2026 World Cup, giving him a chance to return to football in a much calmer environment, according to Guardian.

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Frank will be part of the BBC’s coverage team alongside names such as Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart, Alan Shearer and Olivier Giroud.

This is Frank’s first major football role since leaving Tottenham in February. His Spurs spell ended badly after only eight months in charge, with reports noting he was sacked after a poor run that left the club 16th in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank has put Spurs failure behind him

Frank’s move into punditry is actually pretty interesting. After what happened at Tottenham, jumping straight into another club job might have been risky.

His reputation took a hit, even though plenty of people still remember the excellent work he did at Brentford.

At Spurs, things became messy quickly. The results were not good enough, the mood around the club was poor, and he never really looked fully settled in that environment.

That is why the BBC job could be useful for him. It gives him visibility without the weekly pressure of managing.

He can speak about football, analyse games, show his tactical intelligence and remind people why he was so highly rated in the first place. Sometimes managers need that kind of public reset after a difficult job.

Ex-Tottenham boss Postecoglou will also be a pundit

There is also a fun side to this because Frank will not be the only former Tottenham manager working at the World Cup.

Ange Postecoglou is reportedly joining ITV’s punditry team, meaning two recent Spurs bosses will be on rival channels during the tournament.

Postecoglou will be part of an ITV group that includes Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Andros Townsend, while Frank will be on the BBC panel.

The BBC and ITV will share the UK broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament is being hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, with both broadcasters showing matches live and the final being shown on both channels on July 19.

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