(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Mateus Fernandes may not be at West Ham United for much longer, even though he only arrived from Southampton last summer.



According to The Athletic, the Hammers have already accepted that the Portuguese midfielder is likely to be sold this summer, no matter what division the club are playing in next season.

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That is a pretty big statement, especially for a player who cost them a package worth more than £40 million less than a year ago.

West Ham United signed Fernandes last year

Fernandes joined West Ham in August 2025 after Southampton’s relegation, having made 36 Premier League appearances for the Saints.

Reuters reported that he signed a five-year contract, while Southampton confirmed the deal was worth over £40 million.

But football moves quickly. West Ham’s season has not gone to plan, and there is now talk of a major summer rebuild.

The Hammers have accepted Fernandes will be cashed in on to help fund changes to the squad.

That makes the situation slightly awkward. Fernandes was meant to be part of the future, not someone West Ham flipped after one season.

But if clubs are seriously interested and the money is strong, West Ham may feel they have no choice.

Man United are monitoring the Portuguese midfielder

Manchester United have been linked with the midfielder, and Football Insider recently claimed West Ham could ask for more than £84 million.

That figure sounds very ambitious, but it shows how highly the club value him and how much profit they would like to make.

For Man United or any other interested club, Fernandes is an interesting option.

He has energy, technical ability and the profile of a modern midfielder. But the price is important.

At around £50 million or £60 million, you can understand the interest. At £84 million, it becomes a massive gamble.

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