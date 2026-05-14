Xabi Alonso is ready to emulate European giants to bring success to Chelsea

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso is being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea as the Blues look for a new manager.

Following the departures of Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior this season, the Premier League giants are on the lookout for a new manager and Alonso is someone high on their radar.

Former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid mastermind Xabi Alonso has set out clear, uncompromising terms in his advanced negotiations to become the permanent head coach at Stamford Bridge.

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The 44-year-old Spaniard is not simply looking for a standard touchline role, he envisions building a comprehensive, long-term sporting project modeled directly after the highly structured environment Luis Enrique has established at Paris Saint-Germain, according to a source on X.

Xabi Alonso has decided what he wants at Chelsea

To execute this vision, Alonso has handed Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, a definitive directive.

He wants complete operational autonomy over transfers and pivotal recruitment decisions.

Sources indicate he deeply admires how Enrique successfully navigated PSG away from a volatile, individualistic era into a highly disciplined, collective powerhouse.

Alonso hopes to implement an identical framework in West London, where tactical identity dictates every transfer move.

Rather than inheriting young talents selected solely by sporting directors, the Basque tactician wants guaranteed final approval on incoming targets, squad planning, and outgoing sales to ensure seamless integration into his demanding, possession-based system.

Historically, BlueCo have maintained a fiercely protective grip over Chelsea’s transfer strategy.

Blues directors have acknowledged their mistakes

However, reliable club insiders reveal that the hierarchy is prepared to execute a philosophical shift to secure Alonso’s signature ahead of circling European rivals.

The ownership group has engaged in deep internal reflection following the heavily scrutinised missteps of recent seasons.

Handing complete sporting keys to a head coach marks a surprising departure from BlueCo’s foundational operating strategy.

If the Blues’ boardroom officially signs off on these sweeping demands, Stamford Bridge could finally gain the clear direction, identity, and hope for a brighter future under a promising manager like Alonso.

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