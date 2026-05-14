Yan Diomande name-drops Chelsea as Liverpool target breaks silence on transfer situation

Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig looks on (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has broken his silence on transfer rumours over his future, with the player perhaps suggesting he’s ready to stay where he is.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of this season’s breakthrough stars, weighing in with 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions at the age of just 19.

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Liverpool have perhaps been linked most strongly with Diomande, with TEAMtalk claiming that talks seemed to be progressing well.

However, Fabrizio Romano has spoken on his YouTube channel about Diomande possibly staying and signing a new contract with Leipzig.

Speaking about his situation now, as quoted by the Athletic, it sounds like Diomande is certainly not ruling that out.

Yan Diomande responds to transfer speculation

When asked about a transfer, Diomande name-dropped Chelsea as a big club that it’s flattering to be linked with.

It’s interesting that the 19-year-old didn’t mention Liverpool, and he also made it clear just how much he’d like to repay Leipzig for their faith in him.

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“Imagine people say you go to Chelsea or Real Madrid to do this job…you’re going to be happy and motivated to do more,” Diomande said.

“I don’t think about it too much because my focus is on the pitch, my job is playing football, that takes care of everything, but it gives me a lot of motivation to see people talking about me.”

He added: “It’s not just about playing football. Most people can only see what happens on the pitch, but the club (Leipzig) has helped me so much with my family and my mum.

“Young kids like me, I have a lot of things that happen, but nobody knows other than the club. They did a lot for me so I’m grateful and all I can do is help them on the pitch.”

Should Yan Diomande move now or wait?

Diomande looks like he surely has a big career ahead of him, but we have occasionally seen players moving too soon.

For now, it could be wise for this talented young attacker to stay where he is, ensure he’s playing regularly, and continue his development.

Liverpool look like they need someone of Diomande’s profile, but a lot of the club’s big signings from last summer proved to be flops, so there are no guarantees on either side.

Chelsea also looks like a risky move right now as the long list of young players signed by the Blues in recent times has only yielded a few success stories.