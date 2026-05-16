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Leicester City have been relegated to League One following a disappointing campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly next season.

They will look to secure promotion back to the Championship, and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and produce strong performances. In order for that to happen, they need to keep their best players and improve the team during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Foxes of Leicester, Bobby De Cordova-Reid could stay at the club despite relegation. He has previously been linked with a move away from the club. The Jamaican International is an important player for Leicester City, and keeping him at the club would be a huge boost.

Given his technical quality, he could be a massive hit for Leicester City in League One. He has the quality to terrorise defences in the lower divisions of English football, and he could prove to be the catalyst for Leicester City as they pursue promotion next season. The 33-year-old scored five goals and picked up four assists this season.

Having won the Premier League title not so long ago, very few would have expected Leicester City to be in this position. However, they will look to fight back and return to the top flight in the coming seasons. It will be imperative for them to hold onto their key players. It remains to be seen whether they can convince players like Cordova-Reid to stay.

There is no doubt that he will have plenty of options on the table in the summer, and he could join a Premier League club if he wants. If he decides to stay at Leicester City and help them secure promotion from League One, it would be a massive boost for the club.