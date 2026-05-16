Chelsea FC logo outside Stamford Bridge (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Chelsea have now agreed on a deal to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager.

The 44-year-old will sign a four-year contract with the club, and the deal is expected to be confirmed soon. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the 44-year-old manager visited London last week and agreed terms with Chelsea.

He was shown the door by Real Madrid earlier in the season, and he was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League. He is highly rated across Europe and regarded as one of the finest young managers in the game.

It will be interesting to see if he can make an immediate impact at Chelsea and help them bounce back strongly. The Blues have quality players at their disposal, but they have had a disappointing season. They are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

Alonso will be expected to help them bounce back strongly and return to the Champions League next season.

The manager has previously impressed in Germany, where he won the league title with Bayer Leverkusen. There is no doubt that he has a pedigree to succeed in the Premier League as well. He has also been linked with clubs like Liverpool in recent months, but it seems that Chelsea has moved quickly to secure his signature.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to manage them will be exciting for the 44-year-old. He will look to help them with major trophies. Despite his dismissal from Real Madrid, he did a reasonably good job with them, and there is no doubt that he could succeed at Chelsea with the right backing.