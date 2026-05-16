Liverpool could hijack a major deal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola continues to be linked with a move away from PSG at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been a very useful player for the French outfit, but he needs to play more often at this stage of his career.

Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in signing the player. According to reports from Spain, any club wanting to sign Barcola will have to pay close to €95 million.

The 23-year-old could prove to be an excellent addition for Liverpool. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 23-year-old will create opportunities for them and find the back of the net as well. He knows what it takes to compete at a high level, and he has helped PSG win league titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him. Regular football at Liverpool could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. Barcola has 12 goals this season and seven assists.

On the other hand, Barcelona will be an attractive destination as well. The Spanish champions need more quality in the attacking unit, and the 23-year-old is capable of operating on either flank. He could be the ideal utility man for them.

Barcelona will be hoping to win the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need more quality going forward. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

The €95 million asking price could be a problem for Barcelona. They are working within financial constraints, and Liverpool might be a better fit to afford the French attacker. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.