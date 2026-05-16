Arne Slot looks on during Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Eli Junior Kroupi has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth at the end of the season.

The French attacker has been outstanding for the Cherries since joining the club, and he has 12 goals in the Premier League so far. The 19-year-old is a young player with a bright future, and he could develop into a star with the right guidance.

He has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks. According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on him.

However, Tiago Pinto, the chief executive of the English club, has now revealed that the player will not be leaving the club in the summer. He has a long-term contract with them, and there is no release clause in his deal. He added that the player will not be sold, even if Liverpool offers €100 million for him.

He said: “We will not sell Kroupi even if Barcelona or Liverpool offer 100 million euros. That is completely out of the question”.

Liverpool could use more quality in the final third, and a dynamic attacker like Krupe would have been ideal for them. He can operate as a centre forward as well as on the flanks. He would have added goals and technical ability in the final third. He has the attributes to develop into a star with the right guidance. It is fair to assume that he will eventually end up at a top club.

It is highly unlikely that the Cherries will sanction his departure this summer, and any club hoping to sign him will have to wait for now.