(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool crashed to a defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League recently, and Mohamed Salah has now sent out a message on social media.

The Egyptian has claimed that qualifying for the UEFA Champions League should be the bare minimum for Liverpool, and they need to be doing much better. He added that Liverpool have been quite inconsistent this season, and winning every now and then is simply not good enough for a club of their stature.

The Liverpool star also called for the club to return to their heavy-metal identity, which struck fear into the opposition, in reference to their playing style under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool have been quite mediocre this season, and there is no identity or playing style at the club right now. The social media message from Salah could be construed as an indirect dig at manager Arne Slot.

He wrote on X: “Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”

The Netherlands manager has been criticised heavily for his poor management this season. He fell out with Salah earlier in the season as well. There have been rumours that Liverpool could look to make a change in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to show him the door and bring an upgrade.

It is clear that Slot has failed miserably this season, and he has lost the fanbase as well. It would be ideal for Liverpool to make a change and bring in someone who will align with their identity as a team and a club.

Meanwhile, Salah has already confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.