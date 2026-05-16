Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris looks on (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland are hoping to agree on a new deal with the talented young attacker Finn Geragusian.

The 18-year-old has been excellent for their youth team, with 35 goal contributions in 60 matches. The teenager is already an international for the Armenia national team and multiple clubs are keeping tabs on his development.

Scottish outfit Rangers are keen on signing the player, and a report from the Sunderland Echo claims that the Premier League side has no intention of letting him leave, as they are looking to tie him down to a new deal. It remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement.

Sunderland have done quite well since promotion, and they are pushing for a place in the mid-table. They will look to establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League. They need to build for the future, and keeping one of their most talented young players at the club would be ideal.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the youngster to stay at the club and sign a new deal. The 18-year-old striker will want to compete at a high level, and Sunderland will have to provide him with a clear pathway to the first team. Exposure to the Premier League could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

The opportunity to continue with the Premier League club could be exciting for the young attacker as well. He is highly rated at the club, and he’s likely to get first-team opportunities next season. It would make sense for him to stay and continue his development in a familiar environment.