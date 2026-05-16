Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in signing Maghnes Akliouche from AS Monaco.
According to a report from Football Insider, the 24-year-old attacker will cost £40 million in the summer. He has done quite well in France, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for both clubs.
Pete O’Rourke explained: “Maghnes Akliouche is obviously a player who’s been on their radar for a long time.
“Tottenham will be keeping tabs on him and they are looking to be kept informed on his future.
“Monaco are well aware of the growing interest in him and probably would sell at the right price.
“For Tottenham, I’m sure they’ll be looking to be in that race for him.
“But I think it’ll be difficult for them just due to that lack of European football and because of the probably rival interest from other clubs.”
Spurs in particular need more quality going forward. They need someone who can take on defenders and break down deep defences. The French attacker has the technical ability and flair to create opportunities for his teammates, and he could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack.
The London club has looked toothless going forward at times, and they need to address that. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price for the international.
Akliouche has 7 goals and 11 assists this season.
Meanwhile, Manchester United could use more quality on the flanks as well. However, the 24-year-old will need regular opportunities, and there is no guarantee he will start ahead of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Moving to Tattenham could be better suited to the player. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and regular football at Tottenham could bring out the best in him.
The asking price reasonable for a player of his potential in today’s market. He can justify the outlet in the future. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.
He has consistently shown his quality in France, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to the Premier League could help him improve further.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment