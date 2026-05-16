Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in signing Maghnes Akliouche from AS Monaco.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 24-year-old attacker will cost £40 million in the summer. He has done quite well in France, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for both clubs.

Pete O’Rourke explained: “Maghnes Akliouche is obviously a player who’s been on their radar for a long time.

“Tottenham will be keeping tabs on him and they are looking to be kept informed on his future.

“Monaco are well aware of the growing interest in him and probably would sell at the right price.

“For Tottenham, I’m sure they’ll be looking to be in that race for him.

“But I think it’ll be difficult for them just due to that lack of European football and because of the probably rival interest from other clubs.”