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Victor Froholdt has been linked with a move away from Porto at the end of the season.

Liverpool and Arsenal are reported to be interested in the 20-year-old playmaker. He has had an impressive season with the Portuguese club, registering 15 goal contributions across all competitions.

He could prove to be an interesting long-term acquisition for Liverpool and Arsenal. They could use more creativity and technical ability in the midfield, and the 20-year-old would be a superb option to have.

The player was recently asked about a potential move to the Premier League, and he has revealed that he wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League with Porto, and he plans to stay with the club beyond this season.

He said to A Bola: “In football you can never promise anything, you can never predict the market. But what I want is to stay here. That is the plan. “I love being here and I would love to play in the UEFA Champions League with this badge. I am very happy here and I would love to play next season here. Surely I will be at the Dragão next season.”

The development will come as a huge boost for the Portuguese club, and they will hope to keep him beyond the season. He is an important player for them, and they will not want to lose him easily. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Arsenal need more cutting-edge and should look to move on to the target. If a deal for the 20-year-old cannot be done.

Even though Liverpool invested a substantial sum in Florian Wirtz, he has not been able to live up to expectations, and the team needs more creativity. At Arsenal, Martin Odegaard has not been at his best this season. Froholdt could have been a handy option for both clubs.