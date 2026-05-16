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Manchester City have taken the lead against Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup.

January signing Antoine Semenyo has broken the deadlock with an exquisite finish late into the second half, and it could help Manchester City win the domestic cup competition.

OH. MY. WORD. Antoine Semenyo with a sensational flick to light up this #EmiratesFACup Final and give @ManCity the breakthrough 🤯 📺 @BBCMOTD, @footballontnt and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6WEjBKOHKS — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 16, 2026

The Ghanaian has been excellent this season, and he has carried his impressive form from Bournemouth to his new club. BBC pundits Alan Shearer, Paul Robinson, and Guy Mowbray are now all saying the same thing about the African forward who has been incredible this season.

Shearer said on BBC: “That is class. It really is. That ability to do that, in such a tight area. The keeper has got no chance. A brilliant goal. It has got quality all over it.” Robinson added: “It’s brilliant. It was just brilliant from Antoine Semenyo. The timing of the run and the finish is incredible.” Mowbray said: “Special. A final that needed a flick of ingenuity.”

John Murray added that Semenyo has been one of the signings of the season. Manchester City were struggling in the first half of the campaign, but the arrival of the attacker has helped them turn things around and compete with Arsenal for the league title. He also helped them win the English League Cup.

20 – Antoine Semenyo’s goal today was his 20th of the season – the most ever by a Ghanaian for a Premier League team in all competitions in one season, overtaking Tony Yeboah’s 19 in 1995-96 for Leeds. Match-winner. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/DKPVZQATQr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2026

Manchester City are currently trailing Arsenal in the title race, and it remains to be seen whether they can win the Premier League. They will need to win their remaining matches and hope Arsenal drops points to go all the way.