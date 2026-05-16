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Brentford are interested in signing the West Ham United striker Pablo Felipe during the summer transfer window.

The striker joined West Ham in January for a fee of around £20 million. However, it has not been smooth sailing for him at the London club. He is yet to score for them.

Brentford are looking to secure his services in the summer, and they have already opened talks with his representatives. They are looking to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit, and Pablo could be a useful acquisition.

West Ham United is fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they could go down at the end of the season. Pablo will want to compete at a high level, and staying in the Premier League would be ideal for him. Brentford could provide him with that opportunity.

It is fair to assume that he will be attracted to the idea of joining them. The player has a contract with West Ham until 2030, and offers of around £21-26 million would be enough to get the deal done, as per SportsBoom. It remains to be seen whether Brentford is prepared to get the deal done.

If West Ham go down at the end of the season, they will be under pressure to sell players. They will need to balance the books and lower the wage bill. Given the fact that Pablo has not been able to make the desired impact, they could be open to selling him.

Meanwhile, the striker will be hoping for a fresh start as well. The move to Brentford could be ideal for him. Regular football with the Bees could help him rediscover his form and confidence.