Arsenal and Man United learn asking price of Newcastle United's Tonali

Sandro Tonali could become one of the biggest Premier League midfield stories of the summer, but Newcastle United are not planning to let him leave cheaply.



According to Football Insider, the Magpies want more than £80 million if any club tries to sign the Italian midfielder at the end of the season.

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Arsenal are monitoring the situation, while Manchester United have also been heavily linked as they look to rebuild their midfield.

Tonali’s future at St James’ Park looks uncertain, mainly because Newcastle’s season has not gone the way they hoped.

Football Insider says the club have missed out on European contention, and that has opened the door to speculation around some of their most valuable players.

Sandro Tonali is a crucial player for Newcastle United

Tonali has been extremely important for Newcastle this season. The 26-year-old has featured 52 times in all competitions, which shows just how much Eddie Howe has relied on him.

That is exactly why Newcastle’s £80m stance makes sense. Tonali is not a fringe player they are trying to move on.

He is a central figure in their midfield, and with his contract running until 2029, plus an option for another year, Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position.

They do not have to accept a cut-price deal just because bigger clubs are circling.

For Arsenal, Tonali would be a fascinating option. Mikel Arteta’s side already have a strong midfield, but they still want more control, depth and variety.

Tonali can play as a deep midfielder, press aggressively, carry the ball forward and dictate tempo. He is not just a defensive midfielder or just a passer, he gives you a bit of everything.

Arsenal face competition from Man United

Man United’s interest is just as easy to understand. United need legs, discipline and quality in the middle of the pitch.

Casemiro is leaving the club this summer and the club need a midfielder who can handle Premier League intensity while also improving their build-up play. Tonali would give them bite, experience and technical security.

The problem, of course, is the price. £80m is a serious fee, even for Arsenal or United.

Newcastle may need to manage financial rules carefully, and some reports have suggested a major sale could help them with compliance, but that does not mean they will sell cheaply.

Newcastle should only sell if the money allows them to rebuild in a major way. Tonali is too important to lose for anything less than a premium fee.

From France: Liverpool looking to hijack €50m move as Newcastle step up pursuit