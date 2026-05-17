Michael Carrick's comments on Elliot Anderson clearly show Man United's intentions

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s interest in Elliot Anderson is starting to feel more and more logical, especially after Michael Carrick spoke warmly about the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

United have been linked with Anderson ahead of the summer window, and Carrick’s comments only add another layer to the story.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Red Devils are set to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today and ahead of the match, Carrick has praised the young English midfielder who has caught the attention of top clubs in England for his brilliant and consistent performances.

Speaking about the 23-year-old, Carrick said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“He’s done well. I think he’s a big part of their team. I think he offers so much…”

He also added: “You can see obviously he is important part of their team.”

Carrick is genuinely impressed with Anderson

Carrick is not the type to overhype players for no reason. So when he points out how important Anderson is to Forest, it naturally makes people wonder whether United’s interest is more than just background scouting.

Anderson has quietly become one of Nottingham Forest’s standout players this season.

He is not always the loudest name in the Premier League, but his performances have been hard to ignore.

He brings energy, balance and intensity to midfield, while also offering enough quality on the ball to help Forest play through pressure.

Anderson is not just a basic ball-winner or a safe passer. He can cover ground, press aggressively, carry the ball forward and compete in physical duels. In modern football, that type of all-round midfielder is extremely valuable.

For Man United, this is exactly the profile they should be looking at. United’s midfield has often felt either too open or too slow.

At times, they have lacked someone who can connect the team properly, someone who can defend, run, pass and give the side a bit of control without needing everything built around him.

Man United need a midfielder like Anderson

Anderson could help with that. He already understands the Premier League, which reduces the adaptation risk. He is used to playing in intense matches and has shown he can handle responsibility at Forest.

That matters because Old Trafford can be a brutal environment for new signings.

Players who arrive from abroad sometimes need time, but Anderson would already know the rhythm and physical level of the league.

There is also a bigger point here. Carrick knows midfielders. He spent his playing career making the game look simple, reading danger early and controlling tempo without always needing attention.

So if he sees something in Anderson, that carries weight. Carrick will understand the value of a midfielder who can make a team function better, even without producing flashy highlights every week.

Tottenham and Manchester United battling for £40m attacking sensation