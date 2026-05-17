Coventry City target move for midfielder who won Premier League with Liverpool

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Coventry City are reportedly considering a surprise move for Georginio Wijnaldum as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.



According to Football Insider, the newly promoted side are weighing up a one-year deal for the 35-year-old midfielder, whose contract with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq expires this summer.

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Wijnaldum is expected to become available on a free transfer, and reports suggest he is interested in returning to the Premier League.

That alone makes this link interesting, because Coventry are not just looking for names, they are looking for experience that could help them survive.

Premier League survival is not easy and Coventry know that well. They have seen what happened to Burnley in the Premier League this season.

Coventry City are looking to add experience

That is why they are preparing to move for an experienced midfielder who also knows what it takes to win at the top level.

Wijnaldum may be 35 now, but this is not a player who has completely faded away.

He has scored 17 goals and added six assists for Al-Ettifaq in all competitions this season.

That sort of output is impressive for a midfielder at this stage of his career. Of course, the Saudi Pro League is very different from the Premier League, and nobody should pretend otherwise.

The speed, intensity and physical demands in England are on another level. But Wijnaldum knows that better than most. He has already played for Newcastle United and Liverpool, and he was a huge part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side that won the Champions League and Premier League.

Wijnaldum is a proven leader at the top level

For Coventry, that background matters. Newly promoted teams often need more than energy and enthusiasm.

They need players who understand difficult away games, pressure moments and how to control parts of matches when the team is under attack.

Wijnaldum would bring calm, professionalism and leadership to a dressing room that is stepping into a much tougher environment.

There is also the Frank Lampard angle. Football Insider says Coventry’s interest fits with Lampard’s desire to add Premier League experience to the squad.

That makes sense. Lampard knows midfielders better than most, and he would probably understand exactly what a player like Wijnaldum could still offer, even if he is no longer at his physical peak.

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