(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly positioning themselves to pull off a sensational summer transfer swoop for Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher.

According to a report from The Sun, the Toffees are ready to launch a bid for the England international, but the move hinges entirely on whether Tottenham drop into the Championship at the end of the season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Spurs have endured a thoroughly miserable campaign and are locked in a desperate, late-season battle for Premier League survival.

If the North London club fails to maintain their top-flight status, a massive squad fire sale is expected, and Gallagher will be at the very top of Everton’s wishlist.

David Moyes eyeing Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher

Toffees boss David Moyes is the driving force behind the targeted pursuit, determined to significantly strengthen his engine room ahead of next season.

Moyes has enjoyed a highly impressive return to Goodison Park, completely transforming Everton into a resilient side currently battling hard for a European qualification place.

As per the report, Gallagher has no intentions to stay at Spurs if they are relegated.

Despite only arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a few months ago for €40m, the energetic box-to-box midfielder is considered himself far too talented to be playing second-tier football.

Everton looking to bolster squad in the summer

After several grueling years spent fighting relegation by their fingertips, Everton are finally looking upward under Moyes’ guidance.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Backed by more stable financial footing, the club’s hierarchy is eager to back the manager in the upcoming transfer window to sustain this upward trajectory.

Securing a signing of Gallagher’s caliber would not only bolster their midfield depth but also send a clear statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League.

Everton have also been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Liam Delap, whose move to Stamford Bridge has not quite worked out so far.

Arsenal’s Cristhian Mosquera is another player reportedly on Moyes’ wish list ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer for Everton.