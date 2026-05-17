(Photo by Sky Sports PL/ Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Premier League has been rocked by yet another massive VAR talking point during Manchester United’s pulsating clash against Nottingham Forest.

With the match still ongoing and United desperately clinging to a tense 3-2 lead, the game’s defining flashpoint arrived when Matheus Cunha restored the Red Devils’ advantage to make it 2-1 in the most controversial of circumstances.

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The ball clearly struck the arm of United’s Bryan Mbeumo before his blocked shot rebounded directly into the path of Cunha, who slotted it home.

While the goal was initially given on the pitch, VAR intervention seemed destined to rule it out.

Matheus Cunha scores Manchester United's second at Old Trafford! pic.twitter.com/aQhMuj4LCr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2026

Gary Neville slams referee’s decision

VAR officials advised on-field referee to review the incident at the pitch side monitor.

However, in a rare and shocking twist, the referee completely overruled the VAR’s advice, sticking to his original decision and allowing the goal to stand.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was left utterly speechless by the officiating, lambasting the call live on air: “Honestly, that is ridiculous. The VAR has been clear: the player has handballed it. He looked at it for three minutes and the referee has looked at it for another minute. I can’t believe what I have just seen. That was handball. I don’t know what to say.”

"I think that's an absolute shocker in every single way!" Gary Neville reacts to the referee overruling VAR to allow Cunha's goal to stand. pic.twitter.com/aulQv1eKt0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2026

Another week, another controversial VAR decision in the Premier League

This latest incident adds major fuel to the raging fire surrounding refereeing consistency in England’s top flight, specially after major controversy that saw West Ham’s stoppage time equaliser against Arsenal disallowed.

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With United currently leading 3-2 in a chaotic, end-to-end second half, Cunha’s highly contentious goal could prove to be the deciding factor.

Bryan Mbeumo made it 3-1 in the 75th minute but Forest made it 3-2 courtesy of a great finish from Morgan Gibbs-White two minutes later.

No matter the final whistle’s scoreline, this controversial refereeing decision is guaranteed to be the main talking point.