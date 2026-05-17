(Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP / Robin Jones via Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso was a man of interest for Liverpool owners FSG, but they had a change of stance on him.

Despite heavy fan clamor for the former Reds midfielder to take the reins at Anfield amid a crumbling season under Arne Slot, the club’s hierarchy have ultimately closed the door on a romantic return.

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FSG did not like being turned down by Xabi Alonso

The root of the boardroom’s sudden shift in attitude dates back to the frantic search for Jürgen Klopp’s successor.

Liverpool’s American ownership group was incredibly keen on bringing their former playmaker back to Merseyside after his historic, unbeaten domestic double with Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Alonso famously rejected the advance, choosing instead to briefly remain in Germany before jumping to Real Madrid.

According to a report by Sam Wallace for The Telegraph, that rejection left a lingering bitterness in Boston. Wallace revealed:

“FSG would have appointed Alonso post-Jürgen Klopp but that Alonso turned down Liverpool, and then waited another year for Real Madrid to become available, seems to have made a profound impression on FSG. They have, it is understood, made no plans to replace Slot this summer.”

The pride of the decision-makers was clearly wounded by being treated as a secondary option to Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso joins Chelsea as Slot’s future remains uncertain

With Liverpool refusing to make a move, Alonso did not wait around. In a stunning twist, Chelsea capitalising on the hesitation officially announced the Spaniard as their new manager on a lucrative four-year contract.

This leaves Liverpool in a highly volatile position. While FSG is determined to break the narrative that disgruntled fans dictate club policy, keeping faith in Slot is a massive gamble.

The Dutchman has presided over a dramatic slump this season, losing the dressing room and drawing furious boos from the Anfield faithful.

Salah’s explosive statement and subsequent likes from several teammates has further increased pressure on the Dutchman.

By letting Alonso slip through their fingers to a Premier League rival, FSG’s stubbornness will either be vindicated or remembered as a historic mistake.