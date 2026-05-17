Man United target ambitious move for ex-Liverpool full-back who left Anfield in 2022

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly one of several clubs watching Neco Williams closely ahead of the summer window, and it is easy to understand why.



According to BBC Sport, United have shown interest in the Nottingham Forest full-back, while Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton have also made enquiries about his situation.

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Williams is 25 years old and still tied to Forest until 2029, meaning the City Ground club are not under immediate pressure to sell.

In fact, Forest are now expected to offer him improved terms in an attempt to stop the growing Premier League interest from turning into serious bids.

Williams has quietly become one of Forest’s most reliable players. He is not always the flashiest name in the league, but his value comes from consistency and versatility.

Neco Williams is a versatile full-back

He can play at right-back, left-back, and wing-back, which is exactly the kind of flexibility big clubs like to have in the squad.

That is probably why Man United are interested. United have had full-back problems for years, whether through injuries, poor form or a lack of natural balance.

A player like Williams would not necessarily arrive as a superstar signing, but he would make the squad stronger.

He is Premier League-proven, still young enough to improve, and already used to the physical demands of English football.

What makes United’s interest intriguing is that Williams has played for Liverpool in the past.

From 2019 to 2022, he made 13 appearances for the Merseyside club.

Man United face competition to sign Williams

His numbers this season also help explain the attention. FotMob lists Williams with 2 goals, 3 assists and 3,026 Premier League minutes in the 2025/26 campaign, which shows he has been heavily involved and trusted across the season

That kind of workload matters because clubs are no longer just looking for technically good full-backs. They want players who can actually stay fit, run every week and handle different roles.

Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton being in the conversation also tells you this is not just hype around one club. There is a genuine market for him.

Offering him a new contract is the right move. It sends a message that Forest are not simply waiting for bigger clubs to pick off their best players.

Williams has earned that recognition, and with his current deal already running until 2029, Forest have leverage.

Man United make enquiries for prolific 19-goal star with staggering assist numbers