Mourinho targets Man City midfielder as his first signing for Real Madrid

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho’s potential return to Real Madrid is already creating huge transfer headlines, and Rodri appears to be right at the centre of the conversation.



According to Football Insider, Mourinho is pushing for Real Madrid to make the Manchester City midfielder the first major signing of his second spell at the Bernabeu.

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Mourinho has not yet been officially announced as Real Madrid manager.

Reuters reported that he is still managing Benfica and has said his agent is in contact with Madrid, but there is no formal offer confirmed yet.

He also said he expects to make a decision on his future within the week.

Rodri is a long term target for Real Madrid

Rodri is an obvious target for Real Madrid. He is Spanish, experienced, technically elite and already proven as one of the best midfielders in world football.

He also won the 2024 Ballon d’Or, which only adds to his status. For Mourinho, a player like Rodri would be the perfect foundation piece.

If you are rebuilding Madrid’s midfield, you want someone who can bring control, leadership and tactical intelligence straight away.

The contract situation is what makes this story interesting. Rodri’s current Manchester City deal runs until 2027, meaning he is approaching the final year of his contract.

That naturally creates uncertainty. If he does not renew, City may have to think seriously about whether to sell now rather than risk a more difficult situation later.

Real Madrid are “doing everything” to sign him after Mourinho’s request, while also suggesting a potential fee could be around €60 million.

For a player of Rodri’s quality, that would be a bargain in normal circumstances. But the contract length, his age and his recent injury problems all affect the equation.

Man City plan to keep the Spanish midfielder

City, though, are not sitting around. Recent reports say they are accelerating their efforts to renew Rodri’s contract and are closer to reaching an agreement.

City Xtra reported that Man City have been working on a new package for several weeks, while no formal Real Madrid approach has yet been made.

That is important. There is a big difference between Madrid admiring Rodri and actually getting a

deal done. City know how valuable he is.

Even during a season affected by injury issues, he remains the heartbeat of their midfield. When he is fit, City look calmer, more controlled and far harder to break down.

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