Newcastle United tell Bayern Munich their clear condition to let Anthony Gordon leave

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon’s future at Newcastle United is becoming one of the biggest transfer stories heading into the summer.



Bayern Munich are pushing hard to sign the England international, but Newcastle are not prepared to let one of their best attacking players leave on the cheap.

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Newcastle want around £75 million for Gordon, while Bayern are still roughly £20 million short of that valuation, according to The Times.

The German champions remain optimistic, though, especially with Gordon reportedly close to agreeing terms on a five-year contract.

Anthony Gordon wants to join Bayern Munich

The situation seems clear: the player is open to the move, Bayern want him, but Newcastle are still controlling the price.

Gordon has had a strong individual season, and that is exactly why Newcastle are standing firm.

He has scored 17 goals in all competitions, making him one of the club’s most important players in a campaign that has not always been easy for Eddie Howe’s side.

For Bayern, the attraction is obvious. They need more firepower and energy in wide areas, and Gordon fits the modern winger profile perfectly.

He is quick, direct, aggressive, Premier League-proven and still only 25. He can press, run at defenders, attack space and bring that chaotic intensity Bayern sometimes lack when games become too controlled.

The fact that Bayern are working on a five-year deal also shows this is not just casual interest.

They see Gordon as a proper long-term signing, not a short-term squad option.

But Newcastle are right to ask for a premium fee. English players with Premier League experience do not come cheap, and Gordon has become a key asset at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United prepare for major overhaul

The Times has reportedly suggested that Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey could also leave this summer, which hints at a bigger reshuffle.

Willock, in particular, has been mentioned elsewhere as a possible exit because he has one year left on his contract and is not currently seen as a guaranteed first-choice midfielder.

That makes the Gordon situation even more important. If Newcastle sell him as well as other squad players, they need to be very careful.

A rebuild can be healthy, but losing too many useful players at once can quickly turn into a step backwards.

From Gordon’s point of view, Bayern is obviously tempting. Moving to Germany, competing for major trophies and playing Champions League football every season would be a huge opportunity.

It is also a chance to prove himself outside England, which not many English players do successfully.

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