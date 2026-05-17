Pundit calls Mo Salah's actions 'absolute disgrace' after Aston Villa defeat

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has never been the type to speak without purpose, so when he publicly called for Liverpool to rediscover their old identity, people were always going to take notice.



After Liverpool’s damaging 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, Salah posted a strong message about standards, intensity and the need for the club to return to the style that once made them feared across Europe.

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Liverpool are ending a deeply frustrating season. They are fifth in the Premier League with 59 points, behind Aston Villa, and their hopes of securing Champions League football are hanging by a thread going into the final match against Brentford.

Salah’s main point was clear: Liverpool have lost the “heavy metal” energy that defined them under Jurgen Klopp.

He spoke about the old journey from “doubters to believers to champions” and suggested that Liverpool’s attacking identity should be non-negotiable.

That felt like more than just a motivational post. It sounded like a direct warning that the club has drifted too far from what made it successful.

Salah criticised for his social media post

Adrian Durham criticised Salah for his actions on talkSPORT.

“Undermine is an understatement,” Durham said.

“Truly unbelievable from Mo Salah.

“And people will say, ‘Yeah, it’s his agent’. This is in Mo Salah’s name.

“I don’t care if it’s the agent posting it or not, it’s in Mo Salah’s name.

“I think it’s an absolute disgrace. It’s basically currying favour with the Liverpool fans and turning them against Arne Slot.”

Liverpool’s second season under Arne Slot has been nothing like the first.

Slot won the Premier League in his debut campaign, and Salah himself won the Golden Boot last season, but everything has unravelled badly this time around.

There is also a personal layer to this. Salah has only scored seven league goals this season and is set to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Strained relationship between him and Slot makes his comments feel even sharper.

Liverpool attacker makes a sensible point

Salah’s message was risky, but not completely wrong. Could he have said it privately? Of course.

Public criticism always brings drama. But when a club’s standards drop this sharply, sometimes a loud voice is needed.

He knows what the club looked like at its best. He was one of the biggest reasons that era happened.

So when he says Liverpool need to get back to being aggressive, intense and feared, it carries weight.

That said, Liverpool cannot simply copy Klopp’s football forever. Slot deserves the chance to build his own version. But whatever the system looks like, Liverpool still need intensity, belief and bravery.

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