(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund’s permanent transfer to Napoli has been triggered by their Champions League qualification.

The Italian club secured their spot in Europe’s premier competition following a decisive victory over Pisa, which mathematically guaranteed Antonio Conte’s side a top-four finish in Serie A.

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As part of the initial loan agreement struck last August, the Gli Azzurri were bound by a conditional obligation clause to sign the Danish international permanently once elite European football was secured for the upcoming season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the hierarchy in Naples is “very happy” with the striker’s impact and had no hesitation in cementing his long-term future at the club.

? Napoli trigger €44m buy clause to sign Rasmus Højlund on a permanent deal from Manchester United. All done with UCL qualification, never in doubt as Napoli are very happy with Højlund.#MUFC receive total €50m: €44m obligation after €6m loan fee in August. pic.twitter.com/tC9abxtVFk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2026

Rasmus Hojlund leaves Man United to join Napoli

The completion of the deal means Manchester United are set to bank a guaranteed €44m (£38m) transfer fee.

This final figure comes in addition to the €6m loan fee Napoli paid upfront last August, bringing the total package received by the Premier League club to €50m.

Hojlund has enjoyed a spectacular resurgence in Italy under Conte, netting 15 goals in 43 appearances this season.

He even capped off Napoli’s qualification party in style, assisting Scott McTominay for the opening goal before scoring himself in stoppage time to seal the win.

Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Man United was a disaster

While Napoli fans celebrate a brilliant piece of business, the permanent exit marks a somber end to a turbulent chapter for the forward.

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Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Man United was a disaster from a financial and sporting perspective, considering Old Trafford chiefs originally splashed an initial €75m plus €10m in add-ons to sign him from Atalanta in 2023.

Rasmus Hojlund stats Games Goals + Assists Atalanta 2022/23 34 10 Man United 2023/24 43 16 Man United 2024/25 52 10 Napoli 2025/26 43 15

The 23-year-old struggled to ever find consistent form in England and quickly fell down the pecking order.

United have been forced to accept a significant financial hit on their original investment, but getting his salary off the books provides much-needed room for a summer squad rebuild under the new manager, which just might be Michael Carrick after his fantastic work as interim manager.